Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong area of low pressure to our southwest will continue pushing to the north tonight. It will bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds to the region tonight and tomorrow. The heaviest rain and strongest winds will likely develop late evening and continue into tomorrow. The entire state will see heavy rain tonight, but as Tuesday morning approaches there will be a bit of a lull in the action with rain showers throughout the region. A cold front will then swing through the state and bring the eastern half of the state more heavy rainfall late tomorrow morning through late tomorrow evening. This system will eventually wind down and move out Tuesday night. Up to an inch of rain is likely in the mountains with this system. Most areas of the western half of the state will see 1-2″ of rain. From Rockland, up to Bangor and Houlton, 2-3″ of rain is expected. The highest totals will be found in Downeast, especially Washington County. When all is said and done, Tuesday night, 3-5″ is expected in these areas with localized higher amounts in stronger rain bands. This will likely cause minor flooding. There will also be some power outages with this storm, starting Monday night. That’s because it will also be on the windy side. Winds from Millinocket and Greenville north may approach 30-40 mph. South towards Bangor could see 40-50 mph gusts. Along the immediate coastline on Monday night, winds may gust 50-60 mph. There is a flood watch for the southern two-thirds of the state, as well as a wind advisory from Bangor south. There is a high wind warning up for the immediate coastline from the Portland coast, up to the Downeast coastline. It will be very mild on Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 50s for most to near 60 degrees for some.

This strong area of low pressure pushes north of us on Wednesday and high pressure approaches from the south. We clear out on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the 40s. High pressure builds to the south on Thursday. It will remain partly to mostly sunny across the Northeast. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Another dry day expected Friday with mostly cloudy skies as high pressure moves to our south, off the Atlantic Coast.

Tonight: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds are like, strongest along the immediate coast. Lows will fall back to the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds southeast at 15-30 mph, gusts 35-50 for much of interior Maine, 50-60 mph along the coast.

Tuesday: Rain showers early, periods of rain for the afternoon, it will be heavy at times in the eastern half of the state. It will be windy as well. Highs will run in the upper 40s north, 50s to near 60 degrees south. Winds south/southeast at 15-25+ mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will run in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.