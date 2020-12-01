Maine shipyard sees virus cases as state sets death record

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Bath Iron Works is dealing with a growing number of COVID-19 cases at the shipyard and at a fabrication facility in Brunswick.

There are 17 active cases with workers getting treatment or quarantining at home.

Last week, the company confirmed seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 between Monday and Wednesday.

The week before, the shipyard announced a dozen other employees tested positive.

Also Tuesday, state authorities reported 20 new deaths from the coronavirus.

That was the largest single-day figure since the start of the pandemic.

