Maine shipyard sees virus cases as state sets death record
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Bath Iron Works is dealing with a growing number of COVID-19 cases at the shipyard and at a fabrication facility in Brunswick.
There are 17 active cases with workers getting treatment or quarantining at home.
Last week, the company confirmed seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 between Monday and Wednesday.
The week before, the shipyard announced a dozen other employees tested positive.
Also Tuesday, state authorities reported 20 new deaths from the coronavirus.
That was the largest single-day figure since the start of the pandemic.
