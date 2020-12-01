Maine forestry officials find most trees suspected of pest

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Forestry officials in Maine says they’ve located most of the ash trees suspected of harboring an invasive pest.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry sent out an all-points bulletin asking for assistance finding 36 green ash trees sold at Lowe’s stores in Maine.

The department wanted to stop the spread of the emerald ash borer, a pest that destroys trees.

The department says 30 of the 36 trees had been located as of Monday.

It says inspectors have found no evidence of emerald ash borer infestation on the small-diameter trees.

