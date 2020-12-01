Advertisement

Maine forestry officials find most trees suspected of pest

The department wanted to stop the spread of the emerald ash borer, a pest that destroys trees.
The department wanted to stop the spread of the emerald ash borer, a pest that destroys trees.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Forestry officials in Maine says they’ve located most of the ash trees suspected of harboring an invasive pest.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry sent out an all-points bulletin asking for assistance finding 36 green ash trees sold at Lowe’s stores in Maine.

The department wanted to stop the spread of the emerald ash borer, a pest that destroys trees.

The department says 30 of the 36 trees had been located as of Monday.

It says inspectors have found no evidence of emerald ash borer infestation on the small-diameter trees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton

Latest News

Season arrives for Maine’s hunters who use muzzleloaders
Maine shipyard sees virus cases as state sets death record
Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Brittany live