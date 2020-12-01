Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -As COVID-19 cases rise, the Maine CDC is busy investigating more outbreaks.

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah, says there are 44 cases at Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle.

25 are residents, 10 are in nursing, 9 are other staff members.

The Maine CDC is reporting 8 cases at the Dexter EMS Station.

That’s three more than the first reported last week.

Nokomis Regional High School in Newport has 6.

There are 6 cases at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The CDC is also looking into seven other outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.