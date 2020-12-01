Holden PD kicks off 25 Days of Kindness

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Torrential rains and high winds couldn’t wash out the giving spirit in Holden Tuesday.

It was also Giving Tuesday and marks the start of 25 Days of Kindness for the Holden Police Department.

Over the next few weeks, officers will surprise community members with gifts hoping to brighten their days and give a needed boost during the holiday season.

We were there as they surprised the crew at Dunkin with a $100 dollar tip!

“It’s a good thing,” explained Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley. “It’s been a tough year, and it’s fun to make those connections as a police officer with the community. Typically, you can be very adversarial like at a traffic stop you’re giving somebody a ticket. You’re going to a domestic and harassing somebody for assault. This is a good thing.”

They have collected nearly five thousand dollars worth of donations so far.

They are still looking for toys, clothes, non-perishable food, and cash.

If you’d like to give, you can stop by the department or call 843-5442.

