Advertisement

Guilford flooding had locals thinking back to flood over 30 years ago

In 1987, water levels reached as high as 20 feet, destroying buildings and even washing a bridge away.
Guilford Flooding
Guilford Flooding(WABI)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - As most of the state has dealt with heavy rain and wind gusts over the past 24 hours.

Guilford has seen a big rise in water levels in the Piscataquis River which runs right through town.

“This is pretty nuisance flooding. This is pretty normal for the town of Guilford,” said Scott Tarr, A Weather Spotter for the National Weather Service.

“One of the big concerns here is the mill here with the boiler room. They have to pump it out once and a while. Down at the ballfield, they get water down there. Sometimes it gets over across where the hardware store is in a couple spots here on Elm Street in Guilford. Those are pretty much their concerns in Guilford,” Tarr added.

Although the flooding was bad as a result of torrential downpours from this storm, locals we spoke to said it doesn’t nearly compare to the flooding of 1987.

“I think the craziest I seen it was back in ’87 when we had the big flood there. That’s pretty much the craziest. Water was going right down through,” said Tarr.

“It’s not as bad as It’s was back in ’87, but it is amazing how much water we have got. Normally this time a year it’d be snow. You’d have to get your shovel out and not your canoe,” said Norm Campbell, who was in Guilford for the flooding of 1987.

In 1987, water levels reached as high as 20 feet, destroying buildings and even washing a bridge away.

“We were out behind the mill, looking across at the library, and it was just amazing. You couldn’t even see the front steps on the library the water was so deep,” said Campbell.

The biggest difference between the two flooding’s is the time of year.

1987′s flooding took place on April 1st, which is typically the time in Maine when winter turns to spring.

“Of course I grew up close to this area, and it’s always snow this time of the year, so this is different, It looks more like April out there. When I got up this morning, It was 59 degrees. On December 1st, it’s just unheard of,” said Campbell.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Who is in charge of enforcement?
Who is in charge of face covering enforcement?

Latest News

Federal judge denies CMP motion to delay or dismiss
Federal judge denies CMP motion to delay or dismiss
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
Portland seafood market organizes fundraiser for lost fishermen’s families
Versant Power Spokesperson talks about Tuesday’s storm outages and damage
Thousands of Mainers still without power after storm, clean up underway
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
As with previous years, the two mile section from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to Otter...
Acadia officially closes Park Loop Road for the winter