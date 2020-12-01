Advertisement

DHHS Commissioner taking note of other states with further delays to high school sports

High school and community sports activities supposed to resume next week.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A week from today, if all goes well, athletes and coaches can get to work on winter sports. The numbers are not looking good.

But nothing has changed in the high school sports plan yet. We asked MPA executive director Mike Burnham in particular about basketball. He is holding out hope. “Nothing has been ‘officially’ cancelled. We are moving foward with regional only play through the end of the season,” said Burnham in an email. “Hopefully circumstances will change and we might be able to have some form of end of the season tournaments.” Maine DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambrew was asked if there had been any change in the state’s plan to allow sports to resume in the next few weeks.

We are conducting review of what is going on in different states on school sports. We will be talking to different schools about sports,” says Lambrew, “I will say, we saw today New Jersey will be pushing back its starts to winter sports seasons, Connecticut changed its policy, so we will be looking actively at what goes on. We have no announcements today, but we are reviewing it all.”

