Acadia officially closes Park Loop Road for the winter

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - The National Park Service has officially closed the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park to motor vehicles for the season.

As with previous years, the two mile section from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to Otter Cliff Road will remain open. Acadia typically closes the Park Loop Road for the season on December 1st, but has closed earlier depending on weather and road conditions. No motor vehicles on the Park Loop Road means more space for recreation.

“This is kind of the fun time of the year for Park Loop road for some people, because there are no motor vehicles on the road,” said Christie Anastasia, the park’s Public Affairs Specialist. “So that means you can bike, you can walk; there’s a lot of different things you can do. And when the snow starts you can also cross-country ski on the sections that are closed to motor vehicles.”>

The park wants cyclists to stay fully aware of whats in front of them at all times when biking on the park loop road. The gates that block the road can be easy to miss if you’re not paying attention and can cause an accident.

For more information on Acadia National Park’s winter procedures, visit nps.gov/acad.

