Advertisement

Acadia officially closes Park Loop Road for the winter

As with previous years, the two mile section from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to Otter...
As with previous years, the two mile section from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to Otter Cliff Road will remain open.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - The National Park Service has officially closed the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park to motor vehicles for the season.

As with previous years, the two mile section from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to Otter Cliff Road will remain open. Acadia typically closes the Park Loop Road for the season on December 1st, but has closed earlier depending on weather and road conditions. No motor vehicles on the Park Loop Road means more space for recreation.

“This is kind of the fun time of the year for Park Loop road for some people, because there are no motor vehicles on the road,” said Christie Anastasia, the park’s Public Affairs Specialist. “So that means you can bike, you can walk; there’s a lot of different things you can do. And when the snow starts you can also cross-country ski on the sections that are closed to motor vehicles.”>

The park wants cyclists to stay fully aware of whats in front of them at all times when biking on the park loop road. The gates that block the road can be easy to miss if you’re not paying attention and can cause an accident.

For more information on Acadia National Park’s winter procedures, visit nps.gov/acad.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Who is in charge of enforcement?
Who is in charge of face covering enforcement?

Latest News

Federal judge denies CMP motion to delay or dismiss
Federal judge denies CMP motion to delay or dismiss
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
Portland seafood market organizes fundraiser for lost fishermen’s families
Versant Power Spokesperson talks about Tuesday’s storm outages and damage
Thousands of Mainers still without power after storm, clean up underway
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19