2021 Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show has been cancelled

Hope to resume annual event in 2022
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 2021 Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show has now officially been cancelled.

The Penobscot County Conservation Association puts on the show and posted on social media they had no choice but to cancel under the current circumstances.

They have now cancelled two straight years. This would have been the 82nd annual event.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

