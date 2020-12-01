20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest daily update from the Maine CDC shows Tuesday, December 1st with the most reported single day coronavirus-related deaths since they began recording statistics back in March.

10 deaths being reported in Androscoggin County, 3 in Penobscot County, 2 in York County, one each in Kennebec, Oxford, Knox, Washington as well as the first reported death from COVID-19 in Piscataquis County.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in our state now stands at 214.

The Maine CDC also reporting 227 new cases.

That brings the total number of cases in our state to 11,976.

2,398 are active.

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st (WABI TV)

48 coronavirus related patients are currently in critical care. 22 are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Cumberland County is reporting the largest jump with 45 new cases. But right behind is Penobscot County with 43 new cases.

Androscoggin has 33, York County with 29, and Kennebec County adding 22 new cases.

Both Somerset and Oxford counties with an additional 10 cases each. Franklin and Aroostook counties both have 8 new cases each.

Lincoln is the only county not reporting a change.

County by county breakdown of coronavirus cases in Maine for Tuesday, December 1st. (WABI TV)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.