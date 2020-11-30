Advertisement

Who is in charge of face covering enforcement?

FAQ by TV5 viewers.
Who is in charge of enforcement?
Who is in charge of enforcement?
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Who is in charging of making sure Mainers wear face masks in public and why are some businesses not enforcing it.

Those are questions TV5 viewers ask us on a daily basis.

We receive regular reports of locations where state safety guidelines are not being followed.

Many of the businesses we’ve heard from say they fear for their employees tasked with asking someone to put on a face covering, because it has frequently been met with anger.

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said ultimately there’s a collective responsibility.

“It’s a mix of responsibilities between the state, different regulatory agencies in certain large establishments and we’re always looking for better ideas of how we can support those actors out there trying to do the right thing and keep people safe,” said Lambrew.

Last week the state along with Maine’s Attorney General released updated guidelines on safety protocols and requirements for the state.

Lambrew says the DHHS website also has guidance on how someone could de-escalate a situation when confronting someone about a lack of a face covering.

