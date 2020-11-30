Advertisement

Waterville Opera House prepares for virtual production

Actors with the opera house will be performing ‘Almost, Maine’ by John Cariani.
Waterville Opera House prepares for virtual show.
Waterville Opera House prepares for virtual show.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Opera House is preparing for it’s first ever virtual show this Friday.

Actors with the opera house will be performing “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani.

It’s a play that highlights the real stories of love and heartbreak from people right here in Maine.

Executive Director Tamsen Brooke Warner says they chose actors who are married in real life to eliminate COVID-19 concerns.

They’ve been rehearsing via zoom and outside in downtown Waterville.

Almost, Maine Sneak Peek

JEEZUM CROW, you gotta check out this sneak peek of @Almost, Maine! These charming Maine love stories, told by real Mainers who love each other, are streaming from the Opera House stage to your living room. Don’t miss out on an evening of magic, wit, romance, and a dash of Maine humor! Get your tickets today for this wicked cute show, online from Dec 4th – 13th!

Posted by Waterville Opera House on Thursday, November 19, 2020

”We’re practically relying on donations right now and have been for the last eight months so and our ability to do any kinds of shows, we just haven’t had any performances or any theatre rentals in all this time and its huge for us to be able to have any kind of ticket income right now,” said Warner.

The play will stream December 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7 PM and December 6th and 13th at 2 PM.

For more information on purchasing tickets, you can visit the Waterville Opera House website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers

Latest News

Volunteers prepare meals for the Messalonskee High School Thanksgiving Dinner.
Volunteers honor the late Edward ‘Bud’ King at Messalonskee Thanksgiving dinner
Donald Parsley sits on his new bench at his home on Hammond Street.
Anonymous gesture reaffirms Bangor man’s belief in good people
Apple pie baked by Skyler Manhart for charity.
Dedham teen doubles her goal selling pies for food bank
United Way of Mid-Maine sells Waterville office building.
United Way of Mid-Maine sells Waterville office building