Waterville Opera House prepares for virtual production

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Opera House is preparing for it’s first ever virtual show this Friday.

Actors with the opera house will be performing “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani.

It’s a play that highlights the real stories of love and heartbreak from people right here in Maine.

Executive Director Tamsen Brooke Warner says they chose actors who are married in real life to eliminate COVID-19 concerns.

They’ve been rehearsing via zoom and outside in downtown Waterville.

Almost, Maine Sneak Peek JEEZUM CROW, you gotta check out this sneak peek of @Almost, Maine! These charming Maine love stories, told by real Mainers who love each other, are streaming from the Opera House stage to your living room. Don’t miss out on an evening of magic, wit, romance, and a dash of Maine humor! Get your tickets today for this wicked cute show, online from Dec 4th – 13th! Posted by Waterville Opera House on Thursday, November 19, 2020

”We’re practically relying on donations right now and have been for the last eight months so and our ability to do any kinds of shows, we just haven’t had any performances or any theatre rentals in all this time and its huge for us to be able to have any kind of ticket income right now,” said Warner.

The play will stream December 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7 PM and December 6th and 13th at 2 PM.

For more information on purchasing tickets, you can visit the Waterville Opera House website.

