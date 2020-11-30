Turning Wet & Breezy This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure will approach the region today and pass to our west during the day Tuesday. This storm will bring us lots of rain and wind tonight through Tuesday.

Rain will gradually spread southwest to northeast across the state this afternoon as low pressure approaches New England. As the storm approaches, it will cause the pressure gradient over the state to tighten. As a result, the light wind we saw during the morning hours will turn southeast and become gusty later this afternoon and evening. Expect gusts to 20-30 MPH inland and 30-40 MPH along the coast later in the day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s for highs this afternoon. Rain will continue tonight, falling heavily at times. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible too. The southeast wind will be strong tonight with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible inland and 50-60 MPH gusts possible along the coast. As a result, power outages will be possible during the night tonight. The southeast wind will continue to transport warmer air into the state during the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-50s after midnight.

A wet, windy and mild Tuesday expected as low pressure passes to our west. Rain will be heavy at times during the day Tuesday with the heaviest falling from Bangor eastward. The wind will remain gusty especially during the morning hours with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible inland and 40-50 MPH possible along the coast. The strongest winds will exit the area tomorrow afternoon allowing wind speeds to gradually diminish tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top off in the 50s to near 60° statewide with record high temperatures likely being tied or broken. Rain will taper off from west to east tomorrow evening as the storm pushes a cold front through the state. Storm total rainfall by Tuesday evening will range from 1″-3″ for much of the state with higher amounts of 3″-5″ expected Downeast especially Washington County. As a result, the heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding issues on some area roadways either in poor drainage areas or areas with small streams running nearby.

Drier weather will move in on the backside of our departing storm on Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of and clouds Wednesday. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday as upper level energy moves overhead but overall the day looks to be mainly dry. Highs will be a bit cooler but still above average for this time of year with most spots topping off in the low to mid-40s. High pressure will build in to bring us a nice day Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be more seasonable Thursday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Friday looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing. Highs between 46°-54°. Southeast 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible inland and up to 40 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. A few isolated thunderstorms possible. Temperatures gradually climbing to the low to mid-50s after midnight. Very windy with a southeast wind 10-20 MPH inland with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible and 20-35 MPH with gusts to 50-60 MPH possible along the coast.

Tuesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. Southeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and 15-25 MPH with gusts to 45-55 MPH possible along the coast especially early.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

