Advertisement

Toys For Tots to host drive-thru collection for children in need

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Communities in the Kathdin region will come together to support children in need this holiday season.

The Greater Lincoln and Millinocket Area Toys For Tots will be hosting a drive-thru toy drive, a change to their annual collection.

The drive-thru setting allows people to stay safe while donating during the pandemic.

If you would like to donate, you are invited to drop off a new, unwrapped toy.

“Our application deadline is coming up, Monday December 7th, I believe it is our deadline. So, the week after, we can start to process the applications, fill the toy bags. When they come this year, we will call them for appointments, and we’ll have the bags all ready so there’s not much contact. We can get the bags, give them to the families, and everybody can have a good Christmas,” said Coordinator, Libby Morrill.

The event will run from 9:30 a-m to 1:30 p-m next Saturday, December 5.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Bangor Schools promise change
Five Bangor schools have positive COVID-19 case, two move to remote learning
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash

Latest News

Drive-through Toy Drive December 5th
Greater Lincoln-Millinocket Area Toys for Tots to hold drive-through drive next Saturday in Lincoln
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Scholarship Trees
South Thomaston Lions Club Christmas tree sale proceeds fund local scholarships
Angel Tree
Rockland Salvation Army helping gift to those in need this holiday season