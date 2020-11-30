Toys For Tots to host drive-thru collection for children in need

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Communities in the Kathdin region will come together to support children in need this holiday season.

The Greater Lincoln and Millinocket Area Toys For Tots will be hosting a drive-thru toy drive, a change to their annual collection.

The drive-thru setting allows people to stay safe while donating during the pandemic.

If you would like to donate, you are invited to drop off a new, unwrapped toy.

“Our application deadline is coming up, Monday December 7th, I believe it is our deadline. So, the week after, we can start to process the applications, fill the toy bags. When they come this year, we will call them for appointments, and we’ll have the bags all ready so there’s not much contact. We can get the bags, give them to the families, and everybody can have a good Christmas,” said Coordinator, Libby Morrill.

The event will run from 9:30 a-m to 1:30 p-m next Saturday, December 5.

