Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Penobscot County and another from Somerset County have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC. All of the people who passed away were women in their 80s. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Maine to 194.

The Maine CDC also reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That’s the second-highest single-day case count since the pandemic began.

The total number of cases in the state is now 11,757. Of those, 2,465 are active, an increase of 100 since last report.

Recoveries are up 146, surpassing the 9,000-mark.

COVID-19 by Maine county, updated Nov. 30 (WABI)

Androscoggin County is reporting the largest jump, with 65 new cases.

Cumberland County has 57, York County has 55, and Kennebec County has 28 new cases.

Washington and Piscataquis are the only counties not reporting a change.

