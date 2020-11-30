Advertisement

Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases

It’s the second-highest single day case count since the pandemic began
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Penobscot County and another from Somerset County have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC. All of the people who passed away were women in their 80s. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Maine to 194.

The Maine CDC also reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That’s the second-highest single-day case count since the pandemic began.

The total number of cases in the state is now 11,757. Of those, 2,465 are active, an increase of 100 since last report.

Recoveries are up 146, surpassing the 9,000-mark.

COVID-19 by Maine county, updated Nov. 30
COVID-19 by Maine county, updated Nov. 30(WABI)

Androscoggin County is reporting the largest jump, with 65 new cases.

Cumberland County has 57, York County has 55, and Kennebec County has 28 new cases.

Washington and Piscataquis are the only counties not reporting a change.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers

Latest News

Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash.
Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash
Edgar and Eli found a long lost home run ball- that a Bucksport man lost six years ago- in...
Long lost home run ball returned to Bucksport man