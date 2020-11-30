Advertisement

Texas boy who lost parents to COVID-19 turns 5 with massive parade

By WOAI Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) - A Texas community showed up in full force for a nearly hour-long parade to support a 5-year-old boy who lost both his parents to COVID-19.

Raiden Gonzalez turned 5 on Saturday, just months after his parents, Adan and Mariah Gonzalez, died from COVID-19. The massive car parade, which included appearances by Santa Claus, superheroes and dinosaurs, lasted nearly an hour.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” said Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas. “There’s other people that are coming, you know, from other cities.”

It was Raiden’s first birthday celebration without his parents by his side.

“He says he wishes he had them back, you know, as being adults because right now, he understands that they’re angels now and they’re protecting us and watching over us,” Salinas said.

But Salinas says, as Raiden’s parents watch from above, she’s overwhelmed by the swell of support shown by the community.

“He’s received so, so much, and it’s amazing how, you know, it’s like I tell him, ‘All these people are doing this for you,’” she said.

Little Raiden added that he is grateful for everyone who came by Saturday, too.

Copyright 2020 WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Bangor Schools promise change
Five Bangor schools have positive COVID-19 case, two move to remote learning
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Biden looks to fill out economic team with diverse picks
The most active hurricane season on record comes to a close on Monday after a historic 30 named...
Record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end
An illicit website selling unapproved treatments and preventions for the coronavirus is...
Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval
The funeral of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the masterminds of Iran's nuclear program, was held...
Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots