State launches recovery program for tourism, hospitality, small retail businesses

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration announced a new economic recovery grant program for Maine’s tourism, hospitality and small retail businesses.

The program is being funded with $40 million in federal coronavirus relief aid.

The program’s focus is on supporting the state’s small businesses, such as restaurants, bars, tasting rooms, lodging and retail shops.

They’ve been among the hardest hit by the pandemic and face more challenges as winter approaches.

“These restrictions, these public health measures, the impact and we are very sensitive to it,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “We will do our best to use the resources with in our control to support main businesses but we do need more federal help.”

The DHHS Commissioner called on lawmakers to pass another relief bill to provide that help.

These grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

The state said businesses can begin applying Wednesday morning through a portal on the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development’s website.

Grants may be used to cover expenses, including payroll costs and expenses, rent or mortgage payments for business facilities, utilities payments and necessary operating expenses.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.