Sales of decorations are up as people get into a festive spirit

holiday decorations
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Mail order wreaths have been a popular item this season, with sales much higher than usual.

Sprague’s Nursery and Garden Center in Bangor has seen strong early sales of Christmas trees and other decorations.

Despite a nationwide Christmas tree shortage, they say they have a good stock of trees cut locally in Plymouth.

They say they also avoided ordering a surplus of poinsettas since many fundraisers involving the flowers have been cancelled.

Melissa Higgins, operations manager at Sprague’s, says plenty of people are buying supplies for their own crafts. ”We know that people are looking to do stuff, they’re decorating big this year, so we’re just kind of embracing the joy.”

They expect to have several more weekends of strong sales.

