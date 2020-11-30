Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong area of low pressure is moving into Southern New England tonight. It will continue pushing to the north and it will bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds to the region tonight and tomorrow. The heaviest rain and strongest winds will likely develop late evening and continue into the day tomorrow. The entire state will see heavy rain tonight, but as Tuesday morning approaches there will be a bit of a lull in the action with rain showers throughout the region. A cold front will then swing through the state and bring the eastern half of the state more heavy rainfall late tomorrow morning through the late evening hours. This system will eventually wind down and move out Tuesday night.

Up to an inch of rain is likely in the mountains with this system. Most areas in the western half of the state will see 1-2″ of rain. From Rockland, up to Bangor and Houlton, 2-3″ of rain is expected by Tuesday evening. The highest totals will be found in Downeast, especially Washington County. When all is said and done, Tuesday night, 3-5″ of rain is expected in these areas with localized higher amounts. This will likely cause minor flooding. It will also be quite windy, especially in some of the heavier rain bands where stronger wind gusts may mix down to the surface. Wind gusts from Millinocket and Greenville north may approach 30-40 mph. Areas south towards Bangor could see 40-50 mph gusts. Along the coastline tonight, winds may gust 50-60 mph. This may cause power outages tonight into the day tomorrow, greatest chance will be along the coast. There is a flood watch up for the southern two-thirds of the state through tomorrow afternoon, as well as a wind advisory from Bangor south. A high wind warning is up for the immediate coastline from the Portland coast, up to through the Downeast coastline. It will be very mild on Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 50s for most to near 60 degrees for some.

Tonight: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds are likely, strongest along the immediate coast. Lows will fall back to the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds southeast at 15-30 mph, gusts 35-50 for much of interior Maine, 50-60 mph along the coast.

Tuesday: Rain showers early, periods of rain for the afternoon, it will be heavy at times in the eastern half of the state, and windy as well. Highs will run in the upper 40s north, 50s to near 60 degrees south. Winds south/southeast at 15-25+ mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will run in the low to mid 40s.

