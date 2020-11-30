Rain & Wind Develop This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will quickly increase this morning, bringing us cloudy skies through early to mid afternoon. Rain will then develop this afternoon from southwest to northeast. Rain will continue tonight, heavy at times. For Tuesday showers are expected statewide and then another surge of heavy rainfall is likely for the eastern portions of the state late morning into Tuesday evening with rain showers continuing in the western half of the state. Up to an inch of rain is likely in the mountains with this system. Most areas of the western half of the state will see 1-2″ of rain. From Rockland, up to Bangor and Houlton, 2-3″ of rain is expected. The highest totals will be found in Downeast, especially Washington County. When all is said and done, Tuesday night, 3-5″ is expected in these areas. This will likely cause minor flooding. There will also be some power outages with this storm, starting tonight. That’s because it will also be on the windy side. Winds from Millinocket and Greenville north may approach 30-35 mph. South towards Bangor could see 35-50 mph gusts. Along the immediate coastline on tonight, winds may gust 50-60 mph. It will be very mild on Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 50s for most to near 60 degrees for some. This strong area of low pressure pushes north of us on Wednesday and high pressure approaches from the south. We clear out on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the 40s. High pressure builds to the south on Thursday. It will remain partly to mostly sunny across the Northeast. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies to start with rain developing this afternoon. Highs will run between 46°-54°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH with higher gusts possible late.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. A few isolated thunderstorms possible. Lows between 46°-54° early then climbing into the low to mid-50s after midnight. Very windy with a southeast wind 10-20 MPH inland with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible and 20-35 MPH with gusts to 50-60 MPH possible along the coast.

Tuesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. Southeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and 15-25 MPH with gusts to 45-55 MPh possible along the coast especially early.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

