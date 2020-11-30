Advertisement

New details on Maine’s initial vaccine plans

Preliminary information says state will receive 12,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
Maine prepares for vaccine.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more about what the initial coronavirus vaccine rollout will look like in Maine.

During Monday’s Maine CDC briefing Dr. Nirav Shah said preliminary data shows that, once approved, the state would receive 12,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

That’s the one that requires extreme cold storage.

Those doses are enough to vaccinate 6,000 people.

We’re told the first to receive the shots would be health care and frontline workers.

“Right now our focus is on making sure we can provide that Pfizer vaccine to health care facilities that have the ultra cold storage units in place so they can start organizing to deliver the vaccine,” explained Shah. “We’ve been working with those facilities to make sure they are planning on administering it but once we receive word they’ll have to shift those plans into action.”

The Maine CDC would also take some of the initial shipment to its lab to give to the healthcare workers at hospitals without the cold storage.

Shah said it is still unknown how much of the Moderna vaccine Maine will receive initially.

That does not require the extreme cold storage.

Also, it remains to be seen how frequently follow up shipments of both will come in.

