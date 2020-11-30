Long lost home run ball returned to Bucksport man

The one he hit over the centerfield fence on a check swing in an Acadia Little League Tournament nine years ago. The last of four homers Dylan hit during his career. And one of the two home run baseballs he lost almost six years ago.

”I’ve just always wondered where it had been,” Robbins said. “I didn’t know where it could’ve gone because I thought I kept them all together, but, you know, when you move sometimes things disappear.”

That is, until Laurie Snow posted on Facebook that her twin boys, Edgar and Eli, had found it while playing in the yard behind their house in Ellsworth.

“They were all excited. ‘Hey, we found a baseball!’ I didn’t think much of it,” the boys father Josh Martin said. “It’s a baseball. It could’ve come from anywhere, and then you see writing on it, and that’s kind of uncommon.”

“I was shocked because I’ve never lived in Ellsworth in my entire life,” said Robbins. “I could not tell you how it even wound up there. I’m just baffled by that part.”

“I have no idea how it ended up here,” Snow said. “No idea. It just showed up.”

Dylan is only “pretty sure” that his home run came at the little league field next to the Bar Harbor YMCA, and he has no idea how it ended up in someone’s backyard in Ellsworth. But the one thing he is certain of is how grateful he is to have the ball back.

“Super excited,” he said. “It’s more stuff I get to show my son.”

As for the other lost home run ball? A friend of Dylan’s found it the day before Laurie posted this one.

“It’s pretty awesome to return something to somebody that they feel so connected to, and it’s such a great memory,” said Snow. “It was pretty awesome to give it back.”

