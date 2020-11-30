Hospitalizations on the rise in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hospitalization numbers across the state continue to rise.

Currently, 139 individuals with COVID-19 are in the hospital, up almost 40 from a week ago.

48 patients are in the intensive care unit and 22 are on ventilators.

As of Friday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is caring for the most coronavirus patients.

Northern Light’s Dr. James Jarvis says there are currently 27 COVID-19 positive patients at EMMC and 37 across the Northern Light System.

”That’s concerning obviously, that now the northern part of the state is seeing the greatest increase in cases over the southern part of the state where, in the beginning of the pandemic, that’s where our challenges were. Across our smaller hospitals at Northern Light Health, we are also seeing positive patients where previously we had not,” he says.

Dr. Jarvis says EMMC still has available space in their ICU and plenty of ventilators.

He does caution if these numbers continue to rise, we could be facing hospital bed shortages come Christmas.

He urges Mainers to remain vigilant and to continue to do your part to limit the spread.

