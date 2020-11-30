Advertisement

Guilford man accused of killing father’s cat with frying pan appears in court

43-year-old Ryan Carleton of Guilford is charged with animal cruelty and violation of conditions of release.
Ryan Carleton
Ryan Carleton(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Piscataquis County man accused of killing his father’s cat with a frying pan on Thanksgiving appeared in court Monday.

43-year-old Ryan Carleton of Guilford is charged with animal cruelty and violation of conditions of release.

Carleton had been released Wednesday on a disorderly conduct charge in Cumberland County.

The third time he was released on bail in a month.

According to court documents, Carleton’s father called police on Thursday morning to report that his son was violent.

He said had let his son stay with him the night before even though it violated his bail condition because his son had nowhere else to go.

The deputies came to arrest Carleton and his father told police Carleton had beat the cat to death.

In the affidavit, the father told police that he was afraid his son would do the same to him.

”Killing a cat is evidence of perhaps the man being psychotic, but also when you have abusers in a home, they sometimes want to get control by threatening to kill or actually killing pets, and in this case what you can infer is, by killing that cat, he was sending a message to his dad, that he could be next,” said Christopher Almy, Assistant District Attorney for Piscataquis County.

He made his first court appearance on the new charges Monday afternoon.

Carleton is being held without bail as he faces a slew of previous charges.

He’s due back in court next month on December 28th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers

Latest News

Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash.
Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash
Edgar and Eli found a long lost home run ball- that a Bucksport man lost six years ago- in...
Long lost home run ball returned to Bucksport man