Guilford man accused of killing father’s cat with frying pan appears in court

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Piscataquis County man accused of killing his father’s cat with a frying pan on Thanksgiving appeared in court Monday.

43-year-old Ryan Carleton of Guilford is charged with animal cruelty and violation of conditions of release.

Carleton had been released Wednesday on a disorderly conduct charge in Cumberland County.

The third time he was released on bail in a month.

According to court documents, Carleton’s father called police on Thursday morning to report that his son was violent.

He said had let his son stay with him the night before even though it violated his bail condition because his son had nowhere else to go.

The deputies came to arrest Carleton and his father told police Carleton had beat the cat to death.

In the affidavit, the father told police that he was afraid his son would do the same to him.

”Killing a cat is evidence of perhaps the man being psychotic, but also when you have abusers in a home, they sometimes want to get control by threatening to kill or actually killing pets, and in this case what you can infer is, by killing that cat, he was sending a message to his dad, that he could be next,” said Christopher Almy, Assistant District Attorney for Piscataquis County.

He made his first court appearance on the new charges Monday afternoon.

Carleton is being held without bail as he faces a slew of previous charges.

He’s due back in court next month on December 28th.

