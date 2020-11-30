Camden church’s “Night In Bethlehem” event free to the public this weekend
Night In Bethlehem is a live nativity scene and retelling of the Christmas story.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -
Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Camden is hosting a free, open to the public holiday event this weekend.
Night In Bethlehem is a live nativity scene and retelling of the Christmas story.
The entire event will take place outside in front of the church so COVID-19 guidelines can be followed.
A code will be on display so folks can scan it and follow along with readings and messages told by the pastor.
The event will be held from 6 to 8pm both Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.