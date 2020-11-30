Advertisement

Camden church’s “Night In Bethlehem” event free to the public this weekend

Night In Bethlehem is a live nativity scene and retelling of the Christmas story.
Night In Bethlehem
Night In Bethlehem(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -

Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Camden is hosting a free, open to the public holiday event this weekend.

Night In Bethlehem is a live nativity scene and retelling of the Christmas story.

The entire event will take place outside in front of the church so COVID-19 guidelines can be followed.

A code will be on display so folks can scan it and follow along with readings and messages told by the pastor.

The event will be held from 6 to 8pm both Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers

Latest News

Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash.
Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash
Edgar and Eli found a long lost home run ball- that a Bucksport man lost six years ago- in...
Long lost home run ball returned to Bucksport man