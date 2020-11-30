Camden church’s “Night In Bethlehem” event free to the public this weekend

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -

Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Camden is hosting a free, open to the public holiday event this weekend.

Night In Bethlehem is a live nativity scene and retelling of the Christmas story.

The entire event will take place outside in front of the church so COVID-19 guidelines can be followed.

A code will be on display so folks can scan it and follow along with readings and messages told by the pastor.

The event will be held from 6 to 8pm both Friday and Saturday.

