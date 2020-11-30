Advertisement

Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers

Latest News

Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers