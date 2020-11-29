United Farmers Market gives communities the opportunity to shop local in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Community members in Belfast had the opportunity to shop locally on Small Business Saturday.

The United Farmers Market features goods from artisans and farmers alike from Maine.

Dozens of vendors gathered at the indoor venue offering things like flowers, breads, and fresh produce.

Guests and vendors were required to wear masks inside the market.

The market has been up and running for the past four years.

”I think a lot of people feel safer shopping locally,” says United Farmers Market Manager Robert Skillings. “You know, there’s less people touching the product, it’s coming from the farm, to the market, or from their house to the market. So I think people feel more comfortable, and people like supporting their local businesses as well during this time.”

The market is open year-round, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

