South Thomaston Lions Club Christmas tree sale proceeds fund local scholarships

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) -

The South Thomaston Lions Club has begun their annual Christmas Tree sale that benefits kids in the community.

Every year, most of the proceeds from the sale goes toward their scholarship fund for students at Oceanside Highschool.

Students must live in South Thomaston, Thomaston or Owls Head to be eligible.

Given the tough times many are having due to the pandemic, members of the Lions Club believe the scholarships will mean more than ever.

”It’s going to mean more I think, it’s going to resonate more since money is going to be harder to come by, hopefully if we can sell a lot of trees we can offer more scholarships,” said Ann Smith, President of the South Thomaston Lions Club.

Students will receive the scholarships in June.

Another portion of the proceeds go towards helping folks in need of eye glasses.

