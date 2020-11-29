Advertisement

Rockland Salvation Army helping gift to those in need this holiday season

Every year they fulfill the holiday wish lists of families they serve throughout Knox County.
Angel Tree
Angel Tree(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -The Salvation Army in Rockland has been been giving back to the community for over 130 years, and this holiday season is no different.

Every year they fulfill the holiday wish lists of families they serve throughout Knox County.

Angel Tree, allows folks to pick up tags that include the wish lists of kids who otherwise might not receive anything for Christmas.

Then you can purchase anything or everything on their list.

It’s not only toys, but winter coats, hats, gloves and other clothing to keep kids and their families warm as well.

”Since the beginning of the pandemic we’ve seen and over 400-percent increase in need within our community. We know that our neighbors are reeling from lost jobs, lost wages and difficult times, and so we want to do as much as we can to help those who are in need this holiday season,” said Captain Keith Davis, A Corps Officer with The Salvation Army in Rockland.

You can also make Angel Tree donations online through Walmart’s Registry for Good or the Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle.

For more information please visit Walmart Registry for Good-Knox County or The Salvation Army Rockland Virtual Red Kettle.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Bangor Schools promise change
Five Bangor schools have positive COVID-19 case, two move to remote learning
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash

Latest News

The drive-thru setting allows people to stay safe while donating during the pandemic.
Toys For Tots to host drive-thru collection for children in need
Drive-through Toy Drive December 5th
Greater Lincoln-Millinocket Area Toys for Tots to hold drive-through drive next Saturday in Lincoln
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Scholarship Trees
South Thomaston Lions Club Christmas tree sale proceeds fund local scholarships