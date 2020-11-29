Rockland Salvation Army helping gift to those in need this holiday season

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -The Salvation Army in Rockland has been been giving back to the community for over 130 years, and this holiday season is no different.

Every year they fulfill the holiday wish lists of families they serve throughout Knox County.

Angel Tree, allows folks to pick up tags that include the wish lists of kids who otherwise might not receive anything for Christmas.

Then you can purchase anything or everything on their list.

It’s not only toys, but winter coats, hats, gloves and other clothing to keep kids and their families warm as well.

”Since the beginning of the pandemic we’ve seen and over 400-percent increase in need within our community. We know that our neighbors are reeling from lost jobs, lost wages and difficult times, and so we want to do as much as we can to help those who are in need this holiday season,” said Captain Keith Davis, A Corps Officer with The Salvation Army in Rockland.

You can also make Angel Tree donations online through Walmart’s Registry for Good or the Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle.

For more information please visit Walmart Registry for Good-Knox County or The Salvation Army Rockland Virtual Red Kettle.

