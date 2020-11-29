Advertisement

Partly Cloudy Tonight, Mostly Sunny Sunday

By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure moves into the Mid-Atlantic tonight and we’re looking at a dry night with partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the mid 20s to lower 30s.

The better of the two weekend days falls on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Most of Monday is dry with cloudy skies. However, as the evening approaches, a strong area of low pressure will advance into the Ohio Valley. Rain showers will likely develop late. Highs on Monday will run in the 40s to lower 50s. As this system passes to our west Monday night into Tuesday, a steady and heavy rain will develop statewide. 1-2″+ of rain is likely at this point. It will also be on the windy side as well. Winds inland could approach 40 mph with 50 mph gusts along the coastline. It will be very mild on Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 50s for most to near 60 degrees for some. This strong area of low pressure pushes north of us on Wednesday and high pressure approaches from the south. While Wednesday is mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, a rain or snow shower is possible, especially north. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop back to the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine expected. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies with rain showers developing late. Highs will run in the 40s. The rain will become heavy at night with strong wind gusts as well.

Tuesday: A steady rain, heavy at times is likely. It will be windy as well. Highs will run in the upper 40s north, 50s south.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, a rain or snow shower possible, especially north. Highs will top out in the 40s.

