Partly Cloudy Skies Exped Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to the south of the region will bring the state a dry day today. We will start out with mostly cloudy skies across much of the state. However, we should see some clearing for the afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will run a few degrees above average in the 40s for much of the state. Partly cloudy skies expected tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 20s north, to mid 30s south.

Clouds will quickly increase on Monday morning, bringing us cloudy skies through early to mid afternoon. Rain will then develop late afternoon/evening from southwest to northeast. It will start out light but then become heavy at times Monday night. Tuesday morning showers are expected statewide and then another surge of heavy rainfall is likely for the eastern portions of the state late morning into Tuesday evening with rain showers continuing in the western half of the state. Up to an inch of rain is likely in the mountains with this system. Most areas of the western half of the state will see 1-2″ of rain. From Rockland, up to Bangor and Houlton, 2-3″ of rain is expected. The highest totals will be found in Downeast, especially Washington County. When all is said and done, Tuesday night, 3-5″ is expected in these areas. This will likely cause minor flooding. There will also be some power outages with this storm, starting Monday night. That’s because it will also be on the windy side. Winds from Millinocket and Greenville north may approach 30-35 mph. South towards Bangor could see 35-50 mph gusts. Along the immediate coastline on Monday night, winds may gust 50-60 mph. It will be very mild on Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 50s for most to near 60 degrees for some. This strong area of low pressure pushes north of us on Wednesday and high pressure approaches from the south. We clear out on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the 40s. High pressure builds to the south on Thursday. It will remain partly to mostly sunny across the Northeast. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy early with more sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows falling back to the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Cloudy skies early with rain showers developing late. Highs will run in the upper 40s and 50s. The rain will become heavy at night with strong wind gusts as well.

Tuesday: Periods of rain, it will be heavy at times in the eastern half of the state. It will be windy as well. Highs will run in the upper 40s north, 50s to near 60 degrees south.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

