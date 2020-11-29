Advertisement

Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The mysterious metal sculpture that appeared in a desert canyon in Utah is now gone.

It’s unclear who removed it.

The monolith drew widespread interest since it was discovered Nov. 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

It also drew the attention of the state’s Bureau of Land Management, because installing it was illegal.

The bureau said it received reports of the monolith’s removal Friday.

Here is our official statement on the rumors surrounding the "#Monolith:" We have received credible reports that the...

Posted by Bureau of Land Management - Utah on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
Bangor Schools promise change
Five Bangor schools have positive COVID-19 case, two move to remote learning
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump
Police guard the entrance to Dr. Leopoldo Luque's practice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday,...
Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
One man was taken to the hospital following single-car crash in Castle Hill
Icy roads blamed for Castle Hill crash