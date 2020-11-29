Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 224 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The CDC website does state that some data updates still won’t be available until Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The latest numbers show there have been 11,508 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March.

Of those, 2,365 are active, an increase of 90 since Saturday.

Nearly 9,000 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19 to date with recoveries now totaling 8,952. That’s an increase of 130.

With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported, the death toll remains at 191.

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29 (WABI)

The largest increase comes from York County, where 52 new cases were reported Sunday.

Penobscot County is showing 41 new cases. Active cases there are up 13 to 276.

Aroostook County adds eight new cases.

Knox and Sagadahoc are the only counties were no new cases were added. In fact, total cases in Sagadahoc actually decreased by one.

