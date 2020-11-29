Kanu Restaurant and Bar Opens in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A new restaurant that hopes to revitalize Old Town’s economy had its big opening this weekend.

Kanu Restaurant has been a project of Waterfront Concerts President Alex Gray since 2017. Gray hoped to create a space in Old Town for live music and good food. The three-story building on Main Street allows for a dining room, night club, and outdoor dining on the roof.

These plans were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the staff to greatly change much of their protocols. Kanu put large-scale events, like performances, on hold. However they continue to take reservations.

Gray said that while the pandemic required changes like less in-person training and lower capacity, they’re doing what they can to ensure a safe dining experience.

“I think it’s really just looking at best practices and trying to make good decisions. For us, it’s taking feedback that we’ve got from our friends and family nights and so forth to get better in this period, because it’s a bit, it’s very difficult to open a restaurant during COVID,” explained Gray.

If you’d like to check out Kanu for yourself, they’re open for dinner on Wednesdays through Fridays and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.