Advertisement

Kanu Restaurant and Bar Opens in Old Town

The restaurant hopes to revitalize the town’s economy and create a unique experience for patrons.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A new restaurant that hopes to revitalize Old Town’s economy had its big opening this weekend.

Kanu Restaurant has been a project of Waterfront Concerts President Alex Gray since 2017. Gray hoped to create a space in Old Town for live music and good food. The three-story building on Main Street allows for a dining room, night club, and outdoor dining on the roof.

These plans were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the staff to greatly change much of their protocols. Kanu put large-scale events, like performances, on hold. However they continue to take reservations.

Gray said that while the pandemic required changes like less in-person training and lower capacity, they’re doing what they can to ensure a safe dining experience.

“I think it’s really just looking at best practices and trying to make good decisions. For us, it’s taking feedback that we’ve got from our friends and family nights and so forth to get better in this period, because it’s a bit, it’s very difficult to open a restaurant during COVID,” explained Gray.

If you’d like to check out Kanu for yourself, they’re open for dinner on Wednesdays through Fridays and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Bangor Schools promise change
Five Bangor schools have positive COVID-19 case, two move to remote learning
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash

Latest News

The drive-thru setting allows people to stay safe while donating during the pandemic.
Toys For Tots to host drive-thru collection for children in need
Drive-through Toy Drive December 5th
Greater Lincoln-Millinocket Area Toys for Tots to hold drive-through drive next Saturday in Lincoln
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Scholarship Trees
South Thomaston Lions Club Christmas tree sale proceeds fund local scholarships
Angel Tree
Rockland Salvation Army helping gift to those in need this holiday season