Icy roads blamed for Castle Hill crash
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASTLE HILL, Maine (WABI) - State Police say icy roads are to blame for a crash that briefly shut down State Road in Castle Hill Saturday night.
Officials say Dino Dinatale, 58, was rounding a corner when he lost control of his car just before 11:00 p.m.
The car went off the road, overturned and hit a utility pole.
Dinatale was taken to a hospital for what troopers call non-life threatening injuries.
State Road is now back open.
