Icy roads blamed for Castle Hill crash

CASTLE HILL, Maine (WABI) - State Police say icy roads are to blame for a crash that briefly shut down State Road in Castle Hill Saturday night.

Officials say Dino Dinatale, 58, was rounding a corner when he lost control of his car just before 11:00 p.m.

The car went off the road, overturned and hit a utility pole.

Dinatale was taken to a hospital for what troopers call non-life threatening injuries.

State Road is now back open.

