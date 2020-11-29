Advertisement

Icy roads blamed for Castle Hill crash

One man was taken to the hospital following single-car crash in Castle Hill
One man was taken to the hospital following single-car crash in Castle Hill(Maine State Police)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASTLE HILL, Maine (WABI) - State Police say icy roads are to blame for a crash that briefly shut down State Road in Castle Hill Saturday night.

Officials say Dino Dinatale, 58, was rounding a corner when he lost control of his car just before 11:00 p.m.

The car went off the road, overturned and hit a utility pole.

Dinatale was taken to a hospital for what troopers call non-life threatening injuries.

State Road is now back open.

