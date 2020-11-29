Greater Lincoln-Millinocket Area Toys for Tots to hold drive-through drive next Saturday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - communities in the Lincoln area will come together to support a good cause next Saturday.

The Greater Lincoln and Millinocket area toys for tots will be hosting a drive-through toy drive, a change to their annual collection.

The drive-through setting allows people to stay safe while donating during the pandemic.

If you would like to donate, you can come and drop off a new, unwrapped toy.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 5th.

”Our application deadline is coming up, Monday December 7th, I believe it is, is our deadline,” says Coordinator Libby Morrill. “So the week after, we can start to process the applications, fill the toy bags. When they come this year, we will call them for appointments, and we’ll have the bags all ready so there’s not much contact. We can get the bags, give them to the families, and everybody can have a good Christmas.”

For more information on how to donate, you can contact Libby Morrill at 207-290-4145.

