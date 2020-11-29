Advertisement

Five Bangor schools have positive COVID-19 case, two move to remote learning

By Owen Kingsley
Nov. 28, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Schools Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg announced on the school district’s website that cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in students or staff members at five different Bangor schools.

Bangor High School, the Cohen School, Mary Snow School, Fruit Street School and Downeast School have all announced at least one case of COVID-19.

The letter to parents says that due to the number of people impacted, Bangor High School and the Cohen School will move to remote learning this coming week.

While all other schools will continue in-person learning.

Meals for students at Bangor High School and the Cohen School can be ordered by calling the schools.

Pick-up locations are at Bangor Tire, Bolling Drive, and Holiday Park.

