UMaine SAAC raising funds for Black Bear Exchange to support on-campus food insecurity

We thought we would be talking UMaine basketball and hockey this "Black Friday". But no action again this weekend due to Coronavirus.

Not having athletic competition has impacted athletes in more ways than missed games in Orono. Not in the way you might think...

“This summer we had a lot of athletes because of their situation being from oversees their hometown overseas, not being able to go home from the United States, not being able to work and not being able to work and not getting their normal extra stipend food or they’d be able to have food at on campus at the dining hall,” Says UMaine softball pitcher Lilly Volk, “They used the Black Bear Exchange to get food every week.”

“It’s a service on campus that serves the community,” says UMaine SAAC Advisor Buffie Quinn, “So students, faculty, their immediate families, anybody in the campus community that experience is any kind of food insecurity black bear exchange supports.”

The closed campus eliminated most student-athlete jobs.

“We serve a lot of student work positions to run Division I games and competitions,” says Quinn, “So when we’re not playing and hosting those, a number of jobs offered for students across campus is diminished greatly, almost 0.”

“I actually stayed here over the summer with the intention of having two jobs. When both of those jobs fell through, due to Covid, I definitely looked at Black Bear Exchange as an option,” says UMaine swimmer Andrew Plese, “But I was able to find work about 45 minutes away.”

The UMaine Student Athlete Advisory Committee had a personal task this year for the America East conference “Food Frenzy” collection challenge.

“We know that we’re not only impacting people we don’t know when the community, which is incredible in itself, we are impacting people we pass on a daily basis,” says Volk, “and people we route for on the fields and courts. And so, it is very personal to us.”

Last year they raised more than $3,000 and more than 1,700 non-persishable food items. They need to do more this year.

“The number has increased so drastically with the people that she (Black Bear Exchange) helps to serve, so that anything that we can do to go above and beyond is what our goal is,” says Quinn.

“We have collected roughly $1800 through our Venmo, which is University of Maine-SAAC,” says Plese, “We have an intention of collecting donations through the date of Friday, December 4.”

They are only accepting monetary donations this year due to Coronavirus protocols. Donations can be made at the link above.

