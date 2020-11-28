Advertisement

Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Rumford Community Home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) -Three Rumford Community Home team members have COVID-19.

That’s according to officials at the facility.

We’re told they’re now in quarantine as well as two people who were exposed to them outside of the facility.

Officials say they found out about the positive tests through a weekly round of testing.

In a statement, officials said, “Rumford Community Home tests team members weekly, which is twice as often than state and federal regulators require.”

We’re told all residents were tested on Thursday.

“Our top priority is the safety of the residents, team members, and the community,” said Peter J. Wright, FACHE, president of Bridgton Hospital, Rumford Hospital, and Central Maine Healthcare’s Long-Term Care Division. “We are taking every precaution possible, including testing beyond what is required and increasing the monitoring of residents to catch symptoms as soon as possible. We are committed to protecting the people we serve and the team members who work hard to deliver our mission every day.”

Staff underwent testing Thursday and Friday.

They will be rested on Tuesday.

Since last week, visitors haven’t been in the facility due to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the state.

The statement says in part, “Precautions in place at Rumford Community Home include masking and the use of other personal protective equipment as needed increased disinfecting of the facility, hand hygiene, social distancing and screening of team members and residents.”

