Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man in his 60s from Kennebec County has died with coronavirus.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC report that as the 191st Mainer to die with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

After a pause in testing at the CDC lab for the Thanksgiving holiday, the overall case count in the state is up by 23 to 11,288.

The CDC website says that because of the holiday some data may not be available through the weekend.

2,275 cases are active.

That number is unchanged since last report.

8,822 people have recovered.

That is up by 22.

The largest jump in cases can be found in Penobscot County.

County stats 11-28 (WABI)

There are 18 more cases reported by the CDC there and 12 more are active for a total of 263.

Cumberland, Franklin and York Counties all have 2 more cases.

4 cases that were unknown at last report have been reassigned in Saturday’s numbers.

