Augusta holiday tree lighting goes online

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There’s something in Haymarket Square in Augusta you can’t miss.

Their holiday tree is shining bright for everyone to see on Water Street.

Santa Clause helped Mayor Rollins light the tree in a virtual ceremony.

Organizers say the tradition is even more important now.

Whitney Leonard, Recreation Clerk for Augusta Parks and Recreation, said, ”I think this year it’s more important than ever. Kids need some sort of normalcy families to need some sort of normalcy we need that spirit of giving and happiness.”

At 10:30 Saturday morning - Santa will take pictures.

At a distance, of course.

You’ll need to register for that.

After Santa’s photo-op, he will take a stroll through downtown Augusta.

“We will be going by each of the four elementary schools as well as several area parks so that if we aren’t hitting a particular neighbor people have a neutral place to park,” Leonard said.

The drive will be escorted by Augusta police and fire.

“We won’t be stopping. A lot of families think Santa is going to get up and walk around. We are actually going to be going through the neighborhoods,” David Gallant, Recreation Coordinator, said.

You can see fireworks on Saturday from your car at the Augusta Civic Center at 5:15 p.m.

