Advertisement

Augusta holiday tree lighting goes online

Santa Clause helped Mayor Rollins light the tree in a virtual ceremony.
The celebration was held online this year because of COVID-19.
The celebration was held online this year because of COVID-19.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There’s something in Haymarket Square in Augusta you can’t miss.

Their holiday tree is shining bright for everyone to see on Water Street.

Santa Clause helped Mayor Rollins light the tree in a virtual ceremony.

Organizers say the tradition is even more important now.

Whitney Leonard, Recreation Clerk for Augusta Parks and Recreation, said, ”I think this year it’s more important than ever. Kids need some sort of normalcy families to need some sort of normalcy we need that spirit of giving and happiness.”

At 10:30 Saturday morning - Santa will take pictures.

At a distance, of course.

You’ll need to register for that.

After Santa’s photo-op, he will take a stroll through downtown Augusta.

“We will be going by each of the four elementary schools as well as several area parks so that if we aren’t hitting a particular neighbor people have a neutral place to park,” Leonard said.

The drive will be escorted by Augusta police and fire.

“We won’t be stopping. A lot of families think Santa is going to get up and walk around. We are actually going to be going through the neighborhoods,” David Gallant, Recreation Coordinator, said.

You can see fireworks on Saturday from your car at the Augusta Civic Center at 5:15 p.m.

To find out about all the events, click here.

Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Posted by Augusta Parks and Recreation - Maine on Friday, November 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
4 Maine fishermen on boat that sank off Massachusetts identified
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

Latest News

Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.
Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Three team members at Rumford Community Home test positive for COVID-19.
Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Rumford Community Home
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash