Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While they weren’t able to do the annual Festival of Trees, the Anah Shriners in Bangor still found a way to fundraise and spread holiday cheer.

It was a special drive-through event, or two events, to be exact.

On one side, there was a wreath sale, with all proceeds going to the Shriners Hospitals in Springfield and Boston.

And on the other, kids could meet Mr and Mrs Claus, telling them what they want for Christmas and taking a socially distant picture.

The Shriners put the event together as a safe way to not just raise funds, but give back to a community in need of a little holiday spirit.

“We’re just doing it for the kids, for the community, because they support us and they have for years, so it’s kind of our way of giving back,” said Dave Gulya, the Shrine’s Chairman for Public Relations.

The Shriners say that if all wreaths haven’t sold out, they’ll do a follow-up event to sell the remainder.

