Advertisement

Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser

The holiday drive-through was a safe, festive way for the Shrine to fundraise.
Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.
Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While they weren’t able to do the annual Festival of Trees, the Anah Shriners in Bangor still found a way to fundraise and spread holiday cheer.

It was a special drive-through event, or two events, to be exact.

On one side, there was a wreath sale, with all proceeds going to the Shriners Hospitals in Springfield and Boston.

And on the other, kids could meet Mr and Mrs Claus, telling them what they want for Christmas and taking a socially distant picture.

The Shriners put the event together as a safe way to not just raise funds, but give back to a community in need of a little holiday spirit.

“We’re just doing it for the kids, for the community, because they support us and they have for years, so it’s kind of our way of giving back,” said Dave Gulya, the Shrine’s Chairman for Public Relations.

The Shriners say that if all wreaths haven’t sold out, they’ll do a follow-up event to sell the remainder.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
4 Maine fishermen on boat that sank off Massachusetts identified
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

Latest News

Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Three team members at Rumford Community Home test positive for COVID-19.
Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Rumford Community Home
The celebration was held online this year because of COVID-19.
Augusta holiday tree lighting goes online
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash