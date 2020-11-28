“12 Days of Augusta” kicks off with events throughout holiday season

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The City of Augusta has a few new things to look forward to in the next few weeks that will get folks in the holiday spirit.

“12 Days of Augusta” is filled with holiday events that started last night with a virtual tree lighting.

Today, Santa Claus made an appearance in town.

He visited with kids by appointment before taking to the roads for a parade through the city.

”We’re trying to be very festive during this uncertain time following all the safety rules, the guidelines from the CDC and the governor and we have Santa Claus here which as you can see, great for the kids and hopefully it will be a fun day for everybody,” said David Gallant, Recreation Coordinator for the City.

Today’s celebrations culminated with Drive-In fireworks at the Augusta Civic Center.

For a full list of activities in Augusta this holiday season, please visit Hometown Holidays Celebration in Augusta.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.