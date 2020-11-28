Advertisement

“12 Days of Augusta” kicks off with events throughout holiday season

Today, Santa Claus made an appearance in town.
"12 Days of Augusta"
"12 Days of Augusta"(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The City of Augusta has a few new things to look forward to in the next few weeks that will get folks in the holiday spirit.

“12 Days of Augusta” is filled with holiday events that started last night with a virtual tree lighting.

Today, Santa Claus made an appearance in town.

He visited with kids by appointment before taking to the roads for a parade through the city.

”We’re trying to be very festive during this uncertain time following all the safety rules, the guidelines from the CDC and the governor and we have Santa Claus here which as you can see, great for the kids and hopefully it will be a fun day for everybody,” said David Gallant, Recreation Coordinator for the City.

Today’s celebrations culminated with Drive-In fireworks at the Augusta Civic Center.

For a full list of activities in Augusta this holiday season, please visit Hometown Holidays Celebration in Augusta.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
Bangor Schools promise change
Five Bangor schools have positive COVID-19 case, two move to remote learning
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine

Latest News

One man was taken to the hospital following single-car crash in Castle Hill
Icy roads blamed for Castle Hill crash
September 2020 picture of Emmy Rose taken by Robert Serbagi
Investigation into sunken fishing boat could take months
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
Bangor Schools promise change
Five Bangor schools have positive COVID-19 case, two move to remote learning
The United Farmers Market features artisans and farmers alike from Maine.
United Farmers Market gives communities the opportunity to shop local in Belfast