Waterville’s Quarry Road Trails have made snow giving locals a chance to ski during pandemic

Miles of nordic ski trails minutes from downtown Waterville.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving is a day to be thankful for all you have. We have spent much of the year talking about all of the cancelled activities. Like the annual “Turkey Trot” or the Portland-Deering annual football game.

But, we have also tried to show activities available during the pandemic. In central Maine, one of those activities is nordic skiing at Waterville’s Quarry Road trails.

“Our volunteer snowmaking crew has done an excellent job getting us about a 650 meter strip here that we’ve got going,” says Quarry Road Trails Program Director and coach Justin Fereshetian, “Last night we made some more and we should be able to turn that into a loop now. Once it’s cold enough to be able to push it out.”

Miles of trails minutes from downtown Waterville. About 2 miles have snowmaking on them, and they do groom some of the trails, so all ages can enjoy an incredible workout.

“You are using all four limbs,” says Fereshetian, “So all major muscle groups of the body. It’s arguably the most cardiovascular exercise you can do.”

Justin is the program director and coaches the Quarry Road Ski Club on all aspects of the sport.

“Head and our hands are both up top,” says Justin, “And then when we crunch, we’re crunching together as a unit.”

Poles, boots, and skis are just part of the equipment...

“Wax is completely temperature dependent,” says Waterville skier Surya Amundsen, “You need it because otherwise you can’t kick you’d just be like sliding all over.”

For high school kids its a chance to connect.

“It’s just good to train with people. Be on the team together,” says Mt. Blue skier Delia Colello, “I love skiing in general. I’m not really sure if Mount blue will be able to have a ski team, so this is just something that will give me a place to go ski with people.”

After a year of separation, a chance to train for a high school season they hope happens.

“I love the community all over here. Most of us know each other already and it’s just fun to start training with people you’ve only seen it races and stuff,” says Mt. Blue skier Bridget Reusch, “Hopefully will be able to do some of that this year... Hopefully, this will make the races even more fun.”

Quarry Road has lessons and rentals available for kids and adults. If you do go, there is a fee to use the trails which can be paid by phone onsite with a scan code or online.

More information

