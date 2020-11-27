Variably Cloudy & Milder than Normal Tonight & Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak cold front along with an upper-level trough crossing New England will bring Maine a variably cloudy sky tonight, with nothing more a few hit and miss rain and snow showers possible. Once again, the temps tonight will be milder than normal as lows hold in the upper 20s north and lower to mid-30s south.

The weekend looks quiet across Maine and the rest of New England as a dome of high-pressure moves east from the Mississippi River Valley tomorrow to the Mid-Atlantic States on Sunday. The high will bring the Pine Tree State a partly sunny day tomorrow, with the sky featuring more sun than clouds on Sunday. Once again, the temps will run above normal as highs range from the upper 30s north to the mid-40s south both weekend days.

Monday will start out dry, but a large storm developing over the Southeastern States will likely bring rain to Maine beginning later Monday afternoon or evening, with the rain continuing on Tuesday. It appears that all of the storm’s precipitation will fall as rain as the storm will take a track up to the west of New England and that will put all of Maine on the warmer eastside of the storm. The storm will likely pull a moisture rich airmass up into New England, which will cause the rain to fall heavily at times Monday night and Tuesday morning. Along with the heavy rain will come a strong and gusty southeast breeze Monday night and Tuesday as the powerful storm slides north through the Eastern Great Lakes Region. The atmosphere will likely begin to dry out and slowly cool off Wednesday and Thursday, but an upper-level trough crossing the Northeast may still produce some scattered showers of both rain and snow.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, scattered rain and snow showers, with a light wind and low temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a light breeze and high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with a light breeze and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with late day showers developing and high temps in the 40s.

Tuesday: Wind and rain likely, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, with a few hit and miss rain and snow showers possible and high temps in the upper 30s north and 40s elsewhere.

