Tomorrow Scarborough Downs will host its final harness race

Officials cited the coronavirus pandemic and a decrease in sales as a reason for closing.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Scarborough Downs will host its final harness horse race on Saturday November 28th and close for good, according to officials at the racetrack.

Scarborough Downs first opened as a thoroughbred racetrack in 1950 and hosted races continuously for 70 years.

Officials cited several reasons for the racetracks closure including, a decrease in sales following the opening of the Oxford Casino in 2012, operational challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing development of track property following its sale in 2018.

According to the director of publicity, Scarborough Downs will remain open for simulcast wagering through the rest of 2020, and will transition to an off-track betting facility in 2021.

The final race starts at 12:15 pm.

