Temporary Maine memorial will honor lives lost to COVID-19

A temporary memorial has been set up in Portland's Longfellow Square to honor those who have died.
A temporary memorial was being set up Friday morning in Portland's Longfellow Square to honor...
A temporary memorial was being set up Friday morning in Portland's Longfellow Square to honor those who have died.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - As of Thursday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 190 Mainers who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Nationally, more than 263,000 people have died, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

A temporary memorial has been set up in Portland’s Longfellow Square to honor those who have died.

Organizers said the memorial would be available for viewing and solemn remembrance from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. People were encouraged to stop for quiet reflection. Anyone who has lost a loved one, family member, friend, neighbor, or colleague was invited to place small remembrances like flowers, shells, stones, or poems. Organizers said candles would not be allowed.

Nothing may be left in the city park overnight, so all items placed on Friday will be collected at 7 p.m. and then returned on Saturday morning.

