Shop owners hope for support ahead of Small Business Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Aside from the visits to the big box stores, there is an emphasis being put on shopping local.

Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday are a pair of initiatives that try to get consumers to forgo the ease of online shopping and get out in their communities.

At Rebecca’s in downtown Bangor, a steady stream of people rolled in through the day Friday.

The owner tells TV5 customers have been very aware of the circumstances and are trying to help them out.

“I think that because it’s been such a hard year and people couldn’t go out shopping I think they are trying to support the people that, we’ve all had a hard year,” said Rick Vigue. “You know we were closed for 80 days. It takes a long time to make that up. I think people are being very dedicated to the cities they live in into the stores they are used to shopping in.”

The City of Bangor is actually promoting Small Business Saturdays - encouraging people to get out every weekend until December 19th.

For more information, visit Downtown Bangor’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.