Advertisement

Shop owners hope for support ahead of Small Business Saturday

At Rebecca’s in downtown Bangor, a steady stream of people rolled in through the day Friday.
Shop owners hoping for support
Shop owners hoping for support(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Aside from the visits to the big box stores, there is an emphasis being put on shopping local.

Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday are a pair of initiatives that try to get consumers to forgo the ease of online shopping and get out in their communities.

At Rebecca’s in downtown Bangor, a steady stream of people rolled in through the day Friday.

The owner tells TV5 customers have been very aware of the circumstances and are trying to help them out.

“I think that because it’s been such a hard year and people couldn’t go out shopping I think they are trying to support the people that, we’ve all had a hard year,” said Rick Vigue. “You know we were closed for 80 days. It takes a long time to make that up. I think people are being very dedicated to the cities they live in into the stores they are used to shopping in.”

The City of Bangor is actually promoting Small Business Saturdays - encouraging people to get out every weekend until December 19th.

For more information, visit Downtown Bangor’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
4 Maine fishermen on boat that sank off Massachusetts identified
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

Latest News

Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.
Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Three team members at Rumford Community Home test positive for COVID-19.
Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Rumford Community Home
The celebration was held online this year because of COVID-19.
Augusta holiday tree lighting goes online
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash