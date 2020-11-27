Police search for armed man who robbed Wiscasset market
The robbery happened Friday morning at Maxwell’s Market & Deli.
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WISCASSET, Maine (WMTW) - Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a market in Wiscasset Friday morning.
Police said the man, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses, robbed Maxwell’s Market & Deli on Gardiner Road around 9:30 a.m. The robber pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money before running away. No one was hurt.
A second employee was in the kitchen at the time, police said.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is helping with the investigation and a Maine State Police K-9 was brought in to track the suspect, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wiscasset police at 882-8202.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.