Advertisement

Police search for armed man who robbed Wiscasset market

The robbery happened Friday morning at Maxwell’s Market & Deli.
Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a market in Wiscasset Friday morning.
Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a market in Wiscasset Friday morning.(Wiscasset Police Dept.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCASSET, Maine (WMTW) - Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a market in Wiscasset Friday morning.

Police said the man, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses, robbed Maxwell’s Market & Deli on Gardiner Road around 9:30 a.m. The robber pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money before running away. No one was hurt.

A second employee was in the kitchen at the time, police said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is helping with the investigation and a Maine State Police K-9 was brought in to track the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wiscasset police at 882-8202.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
4 Maine fishermen on boat that sank off Massachusetts identified
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

Latest News

Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.
Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Three team members at Rumford Community Home test positive for COVID-19.
Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Rumford Community Home
The celebration was held online this year because of COVID-19.
Augusta holiday tree lighting goes online
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash