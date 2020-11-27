Partly Cloudy & Mild Tooday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure is pushing to the north and east of Maine. Behind it, skies will turn variably cloudy across the state. It will be on the dry and mild side with highs running in the 40s to low 50s across the region. Mostly cloudy tonight as well, there will be patchy fog across the state. Lows will drop back to the 30s.

A dissipating cold front will approach the state tomorrow, we will stay on the dry side but there will once again be a good deal of clouds throughout the state. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s and 40s. The better of the two weekend days falls on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Most of Monday is dry with cloudy skies. However, as the evening approaches, a strong area of low pressure will advance into the Ohio Valley. Rain showers will likely develop late. As this system passes to our west Monday night into Tuesday, a steady and heavy rain will develop statewide. 1-2″+ of rain is likely at this point. It will also be on the windy side as well.

Today: Partly cloudy skies south, more clouds north. It will be mild with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Lows will drop back to the 30s statewide. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine expected. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies with showers developing late. Highs will run in the 40s.

Tuesday: A steady rain, heavy at times is likely. It will be windy as well. Highs will run in the upper 40s north, 50s south.

